COUNTRYSIDE AMERICA *** 911 *** THE REALITY OF MILLIONS OF ILLEGALS COMBING THE COUNTRYSIDE FOR FOOD(OR ANYTHING ELSE) IN LARGE NUMBERS ISNT A JOKE

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I highly suggest we have this conversation and not just have it, come up with a viable plan for this happening. I'm one of you in the countryside... it's completely obvious to me whats gonna happen THE VERY DAY the Biden administration pulld the plug on the support that's propping up all these illegal aliens to be here. Think they're just gonna go home? Not a chance. But they'll come to your home... and mine. There is something we can do. So.ething like this... Thanks everyone for watching. Hit me @ [email protected]