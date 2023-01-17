https://gettr.com/post/p25aedya863



1/16/2023 Miles Guo's GETTR: Dead bodies are found everywhere in CCP China; banks in China not only prohibit people from withdrawing money, but threaten to throw those who dare to complain into mental hospitals; the poison of Communism has infiltrated the entire world, including the U.S., in the past ten years; the New Federal State of China is bringing hope to humanity, while the Communist Party only brought desperation

#NFSC #takeDowntheCCP #CCPInfiltration #dropDead #bankCollapse





1/16/2023 文贵盖特：中共国随处可见倒卧；银行不让取钱，谁闹直接扔进精神病院；共产流毒在短短的过去十年，渗透了美国和世界；新中国联邦给人类带来希望，共产党带来的是绝望

#新中国联邦 #消灭中共 #中共渗透 #倒地死 #银行崩塌