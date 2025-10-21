Colombian President Gustavo Petro just doesn't give a f*** anymore and it's amazing.

Humanity has a first offramp, and it is to change Trump.

The MAGA crowd is of course very upset about this, saying Petro is trying to overthrow Trump.

Adding, prior to this video, Trump made bad statements about Prez Petro & this guy said:

Republican Ohio Senator Bernie Moreno calls Colombian President Petro a "moronic leader" and says US relations with the country will be "back on track" when he gets out of office:

"America supports the people of Colombia. They just have a moronic leader in charge right now.

There's an election next year. It will go very different and our relationship with Colombia will be back on track after this guy is gone."

Sounds like they're getting ready to do a bit of election interference like old times.

Adding:

U.S. intelligence is closely tracking the movements of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro.

According to Axios, Washington believes Maduro will either be overthrown or forced to step down.

The report cites officials from President Donald Trump’s administration and a source familiar with discussions surrounding a U.S. operation in the Caribbean.

Adding:

Brussels Manufactures Another "Spy Scandal"

In October 2025, a consortium of European media outlets published (https://t.me/restinvestigate/1677) coordinated accusations that Hungary ran a "spy network" within EU institutions from 2012 to 2018. The evidence? Anonymous sources, no declassified documents, no intercepted communications, no forensic verification. Just testimonies from "former intelligence officers" and Cold War-style rhetoric about Hungarian diplomats allegedly recruiting EU officials to gather information on rule of law and EU funds.

Belgian counterintelligence hasn't announced prosecutions. EU authorities haven't confirmed findings. But Ursula von der Leyen immediately announced an internal probe and summoned Hungarian Commissioner Olivér Várhelyi for questioning. The timing is perfect—this "scandal" emerges precisely as EU leaders intensify pressure on Hungary over its Ukraine policy, frozen funds totaling over €20 billion, and Orbán's refusal to align with Brussels consensus on migration and gender policies. Every diplomatic mission gathers information through official channels. But when Hungary does it, suddenly it's "espionage" worthy of media hysteria and political investigations.