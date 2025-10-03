© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
(Verse 1) 🎵 In Washington, D.C., under the sun, A change is happening, the money's not gonna run, No more cash for carbon, it's time to be smart, The Energy Department's taking a new start. 🎵 (Chorus) 🎵 Climate grants canceled, cutting off the slush fund, $3.7 billion saved, for the good of the land, No more free rides, no more waste, The Department of Energy's set a new pace. 🎵 (Verse 2) 🎵 Secretary Wright stood tall, under the spotlight's glare, Saying "Enough's enough," with a tone of care, Taxpayer savings immediate, that's the plan, Economic viability, that's the demand. 🎵 (Bridge) 🎵 No more money for projects that don't make sense, A new era of fiscal responsibility, intense, Climate action's still on, but with a clear focus, On solutions that work, and help us progress. 🎵 (Chorus) 🎵 Climate grants canceled, cutting off the slush fund, $3.7 billion saved, for the good of the land, No more free rides, no more waste, The Department of Energy's set a new pace. 🎵 (Outro) 🎵 So here's to a future, where our money's well-spent, On climate solutions that truly make amends, For the planet we love, and the people we care, Together we'll build, a future that's fair. 🎵