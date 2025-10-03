BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

🎵 Climate grants canceled
wolfburg
wolfburg
6 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
11 views • 1 day ago
A rootsy Americana song, opening with strummed acoustic guitar and rolling snare, setting a brisk, optimistic groove, Staccato electric guitar accents and warm bass join on the verse, with a brightness from organ or piano in the background, Handclaps and harmonized backing vocals lift the anthemic chorus, while the bridge introduces a taut drum break under a steel guitar phrase, The arrangement steadily layers for each chorus, closing with a dynamic but grounded, full-band flourish

(Verse 1) 🎵 In Washington, D.C., under the sun, A change is happening, the money's not gonna run, No more cash for carbon, it's time to be smart, The Energy Department's taking a new start. 🎵 (Chorus) 🎵 Climate grants canceled, cutting off the slush fund, $3.7 billion saved, for the good of the land, No more free rides, no more waste, The Department of Energy's set a new pace. 🎵 (Verse 2) 🎵 Secretary Wright stood tall, under the spotlight's glare, Saying "Enough's enough," with a tone of care, Taxpayer savings immediate, that's the plan, Economic viability, that's the demand. 🎵 (Bridge) 🎵 No more money for projects that don't make sense, A new era of fiscal responsibility, intense, Climate action's still on, but with a clear focus, On solutions that work, and help us progress. 🎵 (Chorus) 🎵 Climate grants canceled, cutting off the slush fund, $3.7 billion saved, for the good of the land, No more free rides, no more waste, The Department of Energy's set a new pace. 🎵 (Outro) 🎵 So here's to a future, where our money's well-spent, On climate solutions that truly make amends, For the planet we love, and the people we care, Together we'll build, a future that's fair. 🎵

Keywords
a rootsy americana songopening with strummed acoustic guitar and rolling snaresetting a briskoptimistic groovestaccato electric guitar accents and warm bass join on the versewith a brightness from organ or piano in the backgroundhandclaps and harmonized backing vocals lift the anthemic choruswhile the bridge introduces a taut drum break under a steel guitar phrasethe arrangement steadily layers for each chorusclosing with a dynamic but groundedfull-band flourish
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy