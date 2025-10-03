A rootsy Americana song, opening with strummed acoustic guitar and rolling snare, setting a brisk, optimistic groove, Staccato electric guitar accents and warm bass join on the verse, with a brightness from organ or piano in the background, Handclaps and harmonized backing vocals lift the anthemic chorus, while the bridge introduces a taut drum break under a steel guitar phrase, The arrangement steadily layers for each chorus, closing with a dynamic but grounded, full-band flourish





(Verse 1) 🎵 In Washington, D.C., under the sun, A change is happening, the money's not gonna run, No more cash for carbon, it's time to be smart, The Energy Department's taking a new start. 🎵 (Chorus) 🎵 Climate grants canceled, cutting off the slush fund, $3.7 billion saved, for the good of the land, No more free rides, no more waste, The Department of Energy's set a new pace. 🎵 (Verse 2) 🎵 Secretary Wright stood tall, under the spotlight's glare, Saying "Enough's enough," with a tone of care, Taxpayer savings immediate, that's the plan, Economic viability, that's the demand. 🎵 (Bridge) 🎵 No more money for projects that don't make sense, A new era of fiscal responsibility, intense, Climate action's still on, but with a clear focus, On solutions that work, and help us progress. 🎵 (Chorus) 🎵 Climate grants canceled, cutting off the slush fund, $3.7 billion saved, for the good of the land, No more free rides, no more waste, The Department of Energy's set a new pace. 🎵 (Outro) 🎵 So here's to a future, where our money's well-spent, On climate solutions that truly make amends, For the planet we love, and the people we care, Together we'll build, a future that's fair. 🎵