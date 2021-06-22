© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister Push Police State Begs For USA Vaccines Ignores Ivermectin Question_Trim
Follow
1
Share
Report
71 views • June 22, 2021
Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister Pushes Police State Begs For USA Vaccines Ignores Ivermectin Question
cpac 27:17
https://youtu.be/3jthSDWizJA?t=1636
May 22 2021 Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister holds a news conference in Winnipeg to discuss COVID-19 vaccine supply. He is calling on U.S. President Joe Biden to allow that country's surplus vaccine supply that is sitting in freezers to be sent to Canada. The premier's news conference comes as tighter public-health restrictions aimed at slowing the spread of COVID-19 take effect in the province.
cpac 27:17
https://youtu.be/3jthSDWizJA?t=1636
May 22 2021 Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister holds a news conference in Winnipeg to discuss COVID-19 vaccine supply. He is calling on U.S. President Joe Biden to allow that country's surplus vaccine supply that is sitting in freezers to be sent to Canada. The premier's news conference comes as tighter public-health restrictions aimed at slowing the spread of COVID-19 take effect in the province.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.