Natural Law Documentary Trailer #1 - Full Documentary Coming In 2020!

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What is Natural Law? Why is is so critically important to understand? Why has knowledge about Natural Law been suppressed throughout all of human history? The most informative documentary ever made on the topic of Natural Law is coming in 2020: "Mark Passio & The Science Of Natural Law."
Donate for the film's completion budget here:
https://gifts.whatonearthishappening.com/documentary-donati…