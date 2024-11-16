Fighters from Buryatia, who serve as part of the "Vostok" group, successfully eliminate the firing positions of the Ukrainian military in the South Donetsk direction as part of a special military operation.

Before carrying out a mission, snipers gather in groups of two or three people. Before going on a mission, they prepare thoroughly: they study the route and the territory, check their weapons and equipment.

During the mission, snipers try to act silently so as not to attract the enemy's attention. To do this, they use special camouflage suits that protect against thermal imagers.