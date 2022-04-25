BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

The Key to Longevity- Interview with Dr. Gabrielle Lyon
What is happening
What is happening
9775 followers
Follow
0
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
193 views • April 25, 2022
https://www.brighteonstore.com/?rfsn=6464267.2f6970

Mercola

In this interview, Dr. Gabrielle Lyon, an osteopathic physician, reviews what I believe is one of the best health optimizing strategies there is, namely strength training. She's a graduate of Midwestern University and has spent a good part of her professional career focusing on how to increase strength and muscle mass, which is an often-overlooked foundation for health and longevity.

Muscle-centric medicine is part of the solution for many chronic health problems, as most are rooted in skeletal muscle insulin resistance.

Resistance training is superior to cardio exercise because muscle mass optimizes you for longevity. The greater your muscle mass, the higher your survivability against all diseases.

You need protein reserves to survive serious disease, and most of your protein reserve is stored in muscle. If you have very little muscle, you're going to pass away prematurely because you have no amino acid reserves. Your muscle also interfaces with your immune system.

It’s never too late to start building muscle, even if you’re in your 70s or even 80s, using diet and exercise.

High-quality animal protein is essential for muscle growth. Most people need 1 gram of protein per pound of ideal body weight (the weight you would ideally be). Divide that by the number of meals you eat to get your per-meal quota which, for older adults should be around 30 to 50 grams per meal.

Subscribe for the latest health news: http://bit.ly/2CEBM8j

Visit our website: http://bit.ly/2KhnpuS

Listen to our podcasts: http://bit.ly/34XeLcW

Find us on Social Media
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/doctor.health
MeWe: https://mewe.com/p-front/dr.josephmercola
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/drmercola
Twitter: https://twitter.com/mercola
Keywords
healthinterviewnutritionexerciselongevityfitnessproteindr mercoladr gabrielle lyonmuscle mass
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Eyes may hold a physiological clue to ADHD, new study suggests

Eyes may hold a physiological clue to ADHD, new study suggests

Cassie B.
Ohio Public Health Order Allows 21-to-25-Day Exclusion of Unvaccinated Students After Disease Cases

Ohio Public Health Order Allows 21-to-25-Day Exclusion of Unvaccinated Students After Disease Cases

Belle Carter
California Enacts 13 Bills Restricting Teens&#8217; Social Media and Chatbot Use

California Enacts 13 Bills Restricting Teens’ Social Media and Chatbot Use

Edison Reed
Study Finds Higher Cardiorespiratory Fitness Associated With Lower Anxiety, Greater Emotional Resilience

Study Finds Higher Cardiorespiratory Fitness Associated With Lower Anxiety, Greater Emotional Resilience

Petra Stone
Safflower Research Examines Heart, Blood Sugar Effects

Safflower Research Examines Heart, Blood Sugar Effects

Coco Somers
Tylenol Maker, Pharmacy Chains Ask U.S. Appeals Court to Reconsider Ruling Reviving Autism-Related Lawsuits

Tylenol Maker, Pharmacy Chains Ask U.S. Appeals Court to Reconsider Ruling Reviving Autism-Related Lawsuits

Morgan S. Verity
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy