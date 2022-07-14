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A Question of Morality (Jack Maxey Returns): Should Hunter Biden's Child Porn Selfie Videos Be Released on Mass to the Internet?
Global Agenda
Global Agenda
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84 views • July 14, 2022

"GRACETIME TV: Jack Maxey RETURNS AMID CONTROVERSY SURROUNDING 4CHAN DOCUMENT DUMP"Video link: https://rumble.com/embed/v19b8jj/?pub=et9v9


What is Morality?


Morality refers to the set of standards that enable people to live cooperatively in groups. It’s what societies determine to be “right” and “acceptable.”


Sometimes, acting in a moral manner means individuals must sacrifice their own short-term interests to benefit society. Individuals who go against these standards may be considered immoral.


To start with the owners of 4Chan are deleting any images of Hunter Biden's sexual and drug indescretions before they have their fifteenminutes of Internet fame, but the members on 4Chan do have 80,000 photos and videos that have been released and uploaded on Torrent andseverl other undergroud websites.


I have been keeping my eye on former Steve Bannon 'War Room Pandemic' co-host and 'Laptop From Hell' whistleblower Jack Maxey's social media. He had not posted on Gettr and Gab since April and I was about to ask (in a video) where hashe gone. Surprisingly, he came back this week (especially after the 4Chan release of Hunter Biden's iPhone data). Maxey did an hour longvideo with Mary Grace on her Rumble channel on July 11th. Maxey explains where he has been in the past three months and I will let the video explain what he has been up to and why he came back to social media since he left for Switzerland.


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moralityhunterbidenjackmaxey
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