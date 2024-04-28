Create New Account
With God Anything Is Possible. Beware of Co-workers. Caught up in Scientology / est
Published 16 hours ago

This video is a testimony by Rita Williams, re-voiced with a younger voice, about getting a dose of Scientology / est run by Mr Werner Erhart. He was trained by Scientologists to create the est training. It's a detailed description of the training done to 300 people at once in a motel for two weekends in 1977

