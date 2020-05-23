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Watercolor - "One Simple Act of Kindness" - Kitty, Fun & Easy
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21 views • May 23, 2020
The royalty free reference photo is at Unsplash. The photographer is Sunyu. If you want to try painting this at home, the link is https://unsplash.com/photos/RHoER-yNmn4
I call this painting, "One Simple Act of Kindness". This was the first cat I've ever painted. This was a fun way to practice and get more experience with watercolor. Now I'm not intimidated to paint more furry cats, well, not as much. (I'm still learning how to use watercolor).
For those who have trouble drawing or just want to get to the painting, you can transfer your image onto watercolor paper by printing out the image, taping it to a window and taping the watercolor paper over it, so the sun creates a natural lightbox. You can also use a lightbox, graphite paper, or in a dark room hold your paper over your tablet or computer monitor and trace the image.
I used 100% cotton paper, 140 lb cold press. I don't have a list of colors I use because when I paint a picture from a reference photo there is no information that tells me what colors to use. I pick a color or mix colors.
#watercolor #kitten #cat #love #hand #Turner_Watercolor_Artist_Paints #animals #tutorial #step_by_step #animals #baby_animals #kitty
maybe www.bensound.com was used. I can't remember
mixkit.co, too
I call this painting, "One Simple Act of Kindness". This was the first cat I've ever painted. This was a fun way to practice and get more experience with watercolor. Now I'm not intimidated to paint more furry cats, well, not as much. (I'm still learning how to use watercolor).
For those who have trouble drawing or just want to get to the painting, you can transfer your image onto watercolor paper by printing out the image, taping it to a window and taping the watercolor paper over it, so the sun creates a natural lightbox. You can also use a lightbox, graphite paper, or in a dark room hold your paper over your tablet or computer monitor and trace the image.
I used 100% cotton paper, 140 lb cold press. I don't have a list of colors I use because when I paint a picture from a reference photo there is no information that tells me what colors to use. I pick a color or mix colors.
#watercolor #kitten #cat #love #hand #Turner_Watercolor_Artist_Paints #animals #tutorial #step_by_step #animals #baby_animals #kitty
maybe www.bensound.com was used. I can't remember
mixkit.co, too
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