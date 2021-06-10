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The insidious face of a pandemic of variants
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140 views • June 10, 2021
Geert Vanden Bossche - June 2, 2021
Buzzand_NZ: Every person I've spoken to who has received the jab has done no research, doesn't even known its only emergency use authorized...most also cite "to travel" as their primary reason for getting it. It's like living in the twilight zone. Goes to show how many lazy people are out there who blindly trust the authorities. What will happen if this all has catastrophic consequences. Who will they trust then?
Buzzand_NZ: Every person I've spoken to who has received the jab has done no research, doesn't even known its only emergency use authorized...most also cite "to travel" as their primary reason for getting it. It's like living in the twilight zone. Goes to show how many lazy people are out there who blindly trust the authorities. What will happen if this all has catastrophic consequences. Who will they trust then?
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