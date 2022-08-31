What is this all about???

26 views • August 31, 2022

Solano Republican Assembly Proudly endorses, Rudy Recile for U.S. Congress, District 8 for the 2022 election.

STORY: Tucker Carlson Reveals Canada Is Paying To Kill Poor People To 'Slow The Spread' Of Poverty [VIDEOS] (redvoicemedia.com)

VIDEO: Isabel Brown on Instagram: “Not 🇨🇦 out here literally killing poor people cuz they’re an inconvenience 🫠”

VIDEO: CDC Director on Fauci, monkeypox, making changes at the agency (today.com)

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