What is this all about???

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Speaking to Liberals
3 Questions
https://youtu.be/dx1CA1lIvHU
CDC Reset
https://www.cdc.gov/about/organization/cio.htm
CDC Director: 'Dramatic' Mistakes During Pandemic Prompt Reset
STORY: CDC Director: 'Dramatic' Mistakes During Pandemic Prompt Reset | Newsmax.com
VIDEO: CDC Director on Fauci, monkeypox, making changes at the agency (today.com)
Canada Killing Poor People
VIDEO: Isabel Brown on Instagram: “Not 🇨🇦 out here literally killing poor people cuz they’re an inconvenience 🫠”
01:14-2:
STORY: Tucker Carlson Reveals Canada Is Paying To Kill Poor People To 'Slow The Spread' Of Poverty [VIDEOS] (redvoicemedia.com)
VIDEO: https://rumble.com/v14gjvi-tucker-carlson-reveals-canada-is-paying-to-kill-poor-people-to-slow-the-spr.html
Capitalism
https://youtu.be/azVxrMIxbJU
Rudy for congress
Link: https://www.hofbrauhauslasvegas.com/the-food/?gclid=Cj0KCQjw9ZGYBhCEARIsAEUXITWyIEikdgnKSYD3YEiXhMOdfb7DfUuMQs1y9x8iD67QinmIdhIUPToaAgZ_EALw_wcB
Biden Administration
Amish Farmer
https://youtu.be/X1oABmOolFo 00:05-1:08
Links:
https://www.facebook.com/groups/donottalk/
https://locals.com/member/Do_Not_Talk
Rudy Recile for Congress- https://rudyforuscongress.com
Rudy Facebook- Rudy for Congress
Small business owner, retired Army Major, first-generation American running for Congress in 8th District
https://contracostaherald.com/small-business-owner-retired-army-major-first-generation-american-running-for-congress-in-8th-district/
Solano Republican Assembly Proudly endorses, Rudy Recile for U.S. Congress, District 8 for the 2022 election.
https://www.facebook.com/100065242291564/posts/322040739980667/?d=n
https://forefront-aerial.com
Facebook/groups/bootsonthegroundwithcharleeandrudy
https://gettr.com/user/bootswithcnr