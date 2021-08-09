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Covid Contamination Tents Placed On Peoples Property And Driveways In Sydney Australia.
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3609 views • August 09, 2021
Australia is setting up decontamination tents in people's yards in Sydney. Extra police and the military are patrolling to ensure lockdown compliance. These types of communist tactics will come to America if Americans do not rise up and stop the mandatory vaccinations being imposed in certain cities.
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