The Somali Population in Omaha Nebraska: Financial Support and Utilization of Resources

This audio report examines financial allocations and resource use by the Somali community in Omaha, Nebraska, detailing government and private funding sources for programs in housing, education, health, and employment, based on available data and estimates.
Read the full article and supporting material at the Nebraska Journal Herald and Substack https://nebraskajournalherald.substack.com/p/the-somali-population-in-omaha-nebraska
