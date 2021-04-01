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Episode 12 Current Events
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152 views • April 01, 2021
In this episode, I go over some interesting comms concerning strategic command, 45's return, backing up your data and other current events.
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You can contact Over The Target with Johnny Patriot at:
https://www.following17.com/contact-over-the-target
Rumble Channel:
https://rumble.com/c/c-651345
Brighteon
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/johnnypatriot
BitChute:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/over-the-target-with-johnny-patriot/
Patriot Streetfighter / Scott McKay
https://rumble.com/c/PatriotStreetfighter
Patriot Streetfighter 6 is the new BACKUP Channel
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCWDYqvE1lNZv55H-HI2nipg
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