7 DEAD 2,800 "ADVERSE EFFECTS" IN WEEK 1 OF SOUTH KOREAS ROLLOUT OF THE JAB

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South Korea has had bad luck in the past year when it comes to jabs as we covered last year the country saw over 80 dead in a mass flu jab campaign. This year the covid jab campaign starts and it seems after 1 week we will see the flu jab numbers will look small in comparison.
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Links to articles in the episode:
https://www.rt.com/news/517423-korea-vaccine-deaths-rise/
https://humansarefree.com/2021/03/first-week-of-covid-experimental-vaccines-in-south-korea-7-dead-and-more-than-2800-injured.html
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