61 "Emotional Hamburger" upside down world, SMART devices, fear of missing out, Biderman's Chart of Coercion, died suddenly, silver sponsor, false flag season, a ghost story, midnight mass

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Welcome to another Monday night round up. It's just me and Outcast tonight and we discuss a bunch of current topics, recent events, gut feelings and a preparedness mindset that will help you with your family needs this season. What is "emotional hamburger?" You'll find out....
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