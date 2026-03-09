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LIVE Patriot Q&A featuring Derek Johnson
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LIVE Patriot Q&A featuring Derek Johnson Join John Michael Chambers LIVE Thursday, March 26 at 8 PM ET with special guest Ret. US Army Veteran Derek Johnson—as they respond directly to your most pressing questions. Sign Up Here: johnmichaelchambers.com/patriot-q-a/
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