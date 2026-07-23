Why Human Doctors Still Matter, an interview with Andy Wakefield

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Technology may improve diagnosis, but empathy, experience, and human judgment remain essential in medicine. This conversation highlights why compassionate physicians continue to play an irreplaceable role in caring for patients beyond algorithms and automation.
#Healthcare #Doctors #MedicalCare #Empathy #FutureOfMedicine
🎥 Watch the full interview at www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport
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