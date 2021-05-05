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Lynn Foreseter de Rotschild chairs Council for Inclusive Capitalism with the Vatican -PT1
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43 views • May 05, 2021
---The Catholic Corona Inquisition steered fromThe Vatican & Big Tech ----
"Guardian" Lynn Forester de Rothschild https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Lynn_Forester_de_Rothschild
in conversation with Roman Catholic "Guardian" Mark Carney" https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Mark_Carney COP26 advisor to Boris Johnson
The Davos Agenda 2021 -
and Irish Roman Catholic "Guardian" BP's Bernard Looney - https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Bernard_Looney
on the Council for Inclusive Capitalism with the Vatican
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZXbG-KL5wVo&;feature=emb_logo
"Guardian" Lynn Forester de Rothschild https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Lynn_Forester_de_Rothschild
in conversation with Roman Catholic "Guardian" Mark Carney" https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Mark_Carney COP26 advisor to Boris Johnson
The Davos Agenda 2021 -
and Irish Roman Catholic "Guardian" BP's Bernard Looney - https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Bernard_Looney
on the Council for Inclusive Capitalism with the Vatican
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZXbG-KL5wVo&;feature=emb_logo
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