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EU Gives Pfizer Indemnified Carte Blanche To Do Whatever They Like and cannot be sued
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11 views • April 26, 2021
Watch the full show 21 April 2021
https://www.ukcolumn.org/ukcolumn-news/uk-column-news-21st-april-2021
G7 Announcement: - https://cutt.ly/avFGSJZ
"COVID-19 has shown us that it’s possible to develop and deploy high-quality vaccines much faster than previously imagined. We have brought together the Pandemic Preparedness Partnership to see whether this can be accelerated even further and applied to the development of medicines and diagnostic tests.
The group of experts from across the globe will advise the UK G7 Presidency as to how we can accelerate and scale up the development of effective vaccines, therapeutics and diagnostics to save lives from future diseases with pandemic potential and I look forward to progressing such vital work".
Melinda Gates, philanthropist and co-chair of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, said:
https://www.ukcolumn.org/
Soundgrounder Sound and Video
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCb1sjT3OHG3fPYKwI81OqSg
https://www.ukcolumn.org/ukcolumn-news/uk-column-news-21st-april-2021
G7 Announcement: - https://cutt.ly/avFGSJZ
"COVID-19 has shown us that it’s possible to develop and deploy high-quality vaccines much faster than previously imagined. We have brought together the Pandemic Preparedness Partnership to see whether this can be accelerated even further and applied to the development of medicines and diagnostic tests.
The group of experts from across the globe will advise the UK G7 Presidency as to how we can accelerate and scale up the development of effective vaccines, therapeutics and diagnostics to save lives from future diseases with pandemic potential and I look forward to progressing such vital work".
Melinda Gates, philanthropist and co-chair of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, said:
https://www.ukcolumn.org/
Soundgrounder Sound and Video
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCb1sjT3OHG3fPYKwI81OqSg
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