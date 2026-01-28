The Shift to Regional Empires and Managed Collapse, an interview with David DuByne

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Stay informed on current events, visit www.naturalnews.com
Globalism is fracturing, and what replaces it isn’t chaos—it’s regional power blocs. East versus West. Influence versus survival. What looks like rivalry may actually be scripted decline, with actors playing their roles on a shrinking stage. This segment challenges how we understand power, collapse, and who’s really in control.
#WorldPolitics #GlobalShift #RegionalEmpires #EconomicReset #PowerStructures
🎥 Watch the full interview at www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport