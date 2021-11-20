Borris Epshteyn: Steve Bannon Is Defending Freedom of Speech, Fighting Against Authoritarianism and Dictatorship

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11/15/2021 Borris Epshteyn: Americans are allowed to have different political opinions. We are fighting for everyone, liberals, conservatives, populist to defend our freedom of speech and democracy. We are fighting against authoritarianism and dictatorship.