5G Smart Meter Microwave Radiation by Take Back Your Power
Smart Meter radiation level and governmental standards explained in animated 3D data chart.

A clip from Josh Del Sol's award-winning documentary movie "Take Back Your Power"

Official movie website: www.takebackyourpower.net


Smart Meter Focus Group

(Lethbridge, and Southern Alberta)

E-mial: [email protected]

