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Love Liberty? Seek Power, Says Ed Griffin
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64 views • November 24, 2021
Those who value individual liberty and individualism over collectivism must pursue political and economic power if they hope to protect freedom, author and freedom movement godfather G. Edward Griffin in this interview with The New American magazine's Alex Newman at the Red Pill Expo. Griffin, who just turned 90, has been studying these questions for many decades, and he has concluded that there is no other solution. He used the analogy of guns: Guns are dangerous, but not having guns is even more dangerous. Much can be learned from the existing U.S. Constitution, and enemies of freedom have shown where the "cracks" were so that those areas can eventually be fixed. At the same time, Ed emphasized the need for a global freedom movement across cultures and ethnic divides. Griffin is optimistic that the current threats to liberty around the world from COVID and more will give way to good things. Finally, Ed shares some insight into how to remain healthy and sharp into old age.
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