Blessed Is The King Of Israel That Cometh In The Name Of The Lord-NOW THE END BEGINS.COM-APRIL 2 2023

Between Palm Sunday, Lent, Ash Wednesday and Good Friday, so much mythological Roman Catholic Easter tradition has been built up over the years that when we look in our Bibles for the actual account of the events of "easter week", we automatically reinterpret it in light of Catholic teaching. But that's not how it happened. There is a Christian Church in Saint Augustine that rents a huge billboard every year, inviting people to come spend 'Good Friday' with them. Good night, a Christian Church that doesn't know Jesus went to the cross on a Wednesday? How can that be? It's because so very few Christians actually study their Bibles, you can say just about anything and it will 'sound good' to them. So all this week on our broadcasts, we will "correct the record' and remind you of what actually happened during the week that Jesus Christ went to make a payment for you in God's blood on the cross at Calvary. We start with the truth about Palm Sunday.

