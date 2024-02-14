Create New Account
Remote Viewing the Soul Traps: AI Reincarnation Loops on Soul Farm Earth
Sergeant Schultz
Published 21 hours ago

Sources: Farsight "The Death Traps: Trailer (Farsight)"

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-IC76QuH4pE

Through A Glas Darkly "What Causes The Massive Depopulation by 2040 That Lyn Buchanan Saw in 1998 (Episode 105)?"

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cM-rpp8g44w

Lily Nova Starseed "Remote Viewing, Extraterrestrials & Groundbreaking Revelations with Dr. Courtney Brown"

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mXh-JMa0obA

Leak Project "Death Traps, ET Wardens & A.I. Reincarnation Loops, Earth’s a Soul Farm, Dr Courtney Brown"

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IVfFKqcZZD0

Future Forecasting Group "Dick Allgire & Courtney Brown: The Ultimate Conversation"

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hegcaXmbolo

Typical Sceptic Podcast "Remote Viewing ET's, Finding UFO's, Prison Planet - Dr. Courtney Brown TSP 854"

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=E_4pnnwxvow


twitter: https://twitter.com/courtnoski?lang=en

future forecasting: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCcOgleD2_25sVlCsvhV5b4w

website: http://courtneybrown.com/


FURTHER INFORMATION:

"Moksha from Earth" about the lighttrap: https://bit.ly/3ghTUZU

"Archons rule Earth" about the 7 planetary rulers: https://bit.ly/3D0RDfl

"Dark Side of Jesus" about John, the true Christos: https://bit.ly/3xZLP24


TRUMAN CASH EBOOKS:

"The Matrix Revealed. Book 2. The Eye of Ra" https://bit.ly/3ncgV7l

"The Matrix Revealed. Book 1. The Programming Of A Planet" https://bit.ly/3oRaF5b


Watch: "Jesus was a Usurper" https://odysee.com/@SergeantSchultz:2/Lynn-Picknett---Jesus-was-a-Usurper,-John-the-Baptist-was-the-True-Christ.-The-Johannite-Tradition.:9


Watch: "The Templar Revelation" https://odysee.com/@SergeantSchultz:2/Lynn-Picknett---Mary-Magdalene:9


!!! MUST WATCH - Psychic project on "Freedom from Soul-Loosh Harvesting"!!! https://odysee.com/@SergeantSchultz:2/Samsara-and-Rebirth:b

Keywords
deathaliensufomeditationmatrixsoulafterlifeastral travelarchonsreincarnationalien abductionreincarnation trappre birth

