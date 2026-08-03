Are modern innovation risks actually an extinction plan? This analysis explores how technological progress might be dismantling creation.

This video exposes the coordinated global effort to dismantle humanity through biological, environmental, and technological warfare. It argues that modern crises—from weaponized mRNA to atmospheric poisoning and uncontrollable AI—are manifestations of a spiritual war orchestrated by Satan. The script concludes with the biblically-affirmed hope that only the return of Jesus Christ will end this engineered destruction and restore order to the earth.



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