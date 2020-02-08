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Monopoly Men: The Federal Reserve Scam (1999)
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76 views • February 08, 2020
Federal Reserve System = 322 (Francis Bacon)

During the Wilson Presidency, the U.S. Government sanctioned the creation of the Federal Reserve. Thought by many to be a government organization maintained to provide financial accountability in the event of a domestic depression, the actual business of the FED is shrouded in secrecy.

People of the world will be shocked to discover that the principal business of the FED is to print money from nothing, lend it to the U.S. Government and charge interest on these loans. Who keeps the interest? Good question. Find out as the connective tissue between this and other top secret international organizations is explored.

Copyright Disclaimer under section 107 of the Copyright Act of 1976, allowance is made for “fair use” for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, education and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing.

See more at: https://www.forum.truthernetwork.com/index.php?topic=84.0
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rothschildlondonunited kingdomfederal reserve systemcrown corporationcity of londonbank of englandmonopoly men
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