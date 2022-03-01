© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Putin Is No Puppy
Follow
1
Share
Report
342 views • March 01, 2022
No, I'm not Russian. I just see it as it is.
Video sourced from:
Mary at 'We The People NEWS'
https://rumble.com/c/c-300035
Theme Music:
Russian National Anthem.
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
NOTE: There is no connection between this channel and 'We The People NEWS or the Russian Federation.
Video sourced from:
Mary at 'We The People NEWS'
https://rumble.com/c/c-300035
Theme Music:
Russian National Anthem.
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
NOTE: There is no connection between this channel and 'We The People NEWS or the Russian Federation.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.