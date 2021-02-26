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Video of Canadian Tire Security tackling and choking a customer.
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51 views • February 26, 2021
Even when you have the right to not wear a mask, Canadian Tire doesn't seem to care. They pay employees to tackle and choke you into submission. I personally will be handing in my CT Mastercard and not shopping there anymore. I really hope others follow suit.
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