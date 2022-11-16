Create New Account
God’s Moving In Our Lives Often Produces Anxiety – Seeing The Future Using Bible History (13 of 26)
Faith is an amazing thing. Faith always makes sense in reverse. Getting on the Ark makes sense when you look at the whole story in reverse. As you look back over your life and see how God has led, sometimes the way doesn't seem very clear or attractive. But as you look back over what God has been doing in your life, ultimately, you began to see the hand of providence. Faith always makes sense when examined in reverse. God’s ways aren't our ways. He doesn't reason as we reason. And because he can see the end from the beginning, sometimes, he leads us in the most amazing ways to accomplish goals through us that brings us great joy; but at the same time, we would have never chosen to go that way had we had our choice about it. And this sometimes brings us to the point of anxiety. When God is moving in our lives it produces anxiety. Do you know about anxiety? Have you ever had to deal with it? It’s not comfortable.

Keywords
anxietybible historyseeing the futuregod moving in our lives

