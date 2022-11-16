God’s Moving In Our Lives Often Produces Anxiety – Seeing The Future Using Bible History (13 of 26)

Faith is an amazing thing. Faith always makes sense in reverse. Getting
on the Ark makes sense when you look at the whole story in reverse. As
you look back over your life and see how God has led, sometimes the way
doesn't seem very clear or attractive. But as you look back over what
God has been doing in your life, ultimately, you began to see the hand
of providence. Faith always makes sense when examined in reverse.
God’s ways aren't our ways. He doesn't reason as we reason. And because
he can see the end from the beginning, sometimes, he leads us in the
most amazing ways to accomplish goals through us that brings us great
joy; but at the same time, we would have never chosen to go that way had
we had our choice about it. And this sometimes brings us to the point
of anxiety. When God is moving in our lives it produces anxiety. Do you
know about anxiety? Have you ever had to deal with it? It’s not
comfortable.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.