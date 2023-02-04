Interview ELENA DANAAN Jan30th、English (Future of the Earth, Thor Han, Arks and lots more)

Miyoko Angel 2 Interviewing Elena Danaan Emissary of the Galactic Federation of the World on the January 30th 2023
Where is Elena from?
What is her Envoy program and her mission for our planet.
Who are the Starseeds?
The relationship between Elena and Thor Han.
What is the future of us in 20 years time. (1:16:23)
Why less population?
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.