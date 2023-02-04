Interview ELENA DANAAN Jan30th、English (Future of the Earth, Thor Han, Arks and lots more)

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Miyoko Angel 2 Interviewing Elena Danaan Emissary of the Galactic Federation of the World on the January 30th 2023
Where is Elena from?
What is her Envoy program and her mission for our planet.
Who are the Starseeds?
The relationship between Elena and Thor Han.
What is the future of us in 20 years time. (1:16:23)
Why less population?