Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Interview ELENA DANAAN Jan30th、English (Future of the Earth, Thor Han, Arks and lots more)
111 views
channel image
harrier808
Published Yesterday |

Miyoko Angel 2 Interviewing Elena Danaan Emissary of the Galactic Federation of the World on the January 30th 2023 Where is Elena from? What is her Envoy program and her mission for our planet. Who are the Starseeds? The relationship between Elena and Thor Han. What is the future of us in 20 years time. (1:16:23) Why less population?

Keywords
politicseventscurrent

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket