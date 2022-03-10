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How Ukrainian troops of the Kiev regime deliver fresh British Anti-tank Missiles NLAW in cars to the armed men, to Territorial Battalions. Nobody Should be Outraged When Civilian Cars are Destroyed.
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270 views • March 10, 2022
Full Description as found with video, translated into English.
Video shows how Ukrainian troops of the Kiev regime deliver freshly delivered British anti-tank missiles NLAW with civilian cars to the armed men of the so-called "territorial battalions". But then nobody needs to be surprised and outraged later when civilian cars are destroyed.
Video shows how Ukrainian troops of the Kiev regime deliver freshly delivered British anti-tank missiles NLAW with civilian cars to the armed men of the so-called "territorial battalions". But then nobody needs to be surprised and outraged later when civilian cars are destroyed.
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