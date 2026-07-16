Iran DESTROYS US F-18s as Trump Hints NUCLEAR STRIKE | Larry Johnson & Col. Lawrence Wilkerson

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Fmr CIA analyst Larry Johnson & Retired Army Colonel Lawrence Wilkerson discuss Iran's massive retaliation to US strikes that has Trump desperate and more dangerous than ever as he hints toward a chilling oncoming escalation.
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