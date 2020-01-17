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RUSSIAN COMPANY CAN FREEZE YOUR DEAD BODY SO YOU CAN BE RESURRECTED LATER!!
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9 views • January 17, 2020
Seeking a way to cheat death? A company will freeze your mortal remains in a liquid nitrogen vat, reports.
Known as KrioRus, the organization, based just outside the Russian capital Moscow, currently has about 71′ patients’ who agreed to have either their brain or their entire body frozen in the hope that science will eventually find a way to return them to life.
They’re stored at a cool-196 degrees Celsius to keep the bodies from deteriorating
It currently costs Russian clients $36,000 to freeze a body and $15,000 to preserve the brain, but at a slightly higher cost, the services of the company are also available to foreign customers.
#Russia #RESURRECTED #Freeze
Known as KrioRus, the organization, based just outside the Russian capital Moscow, currently has about 71′ patients’ who agreed to have either their brain or their entire body frozen in the hope that science will eventually find a way to return them to life.
They’re stored at a cool-196 degrees Celsius to keep the bodies from deteriorating
It currently costs Russian clients $36,000 to freeze a body and $15,000 to preserve the brain, but at a slightly higher cost, the services of the company are also available to foreign customers.
#Russia #RESURRECTED #Freeze
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