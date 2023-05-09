Create New Account
Diet, Farming & New CookBook Review with Author Brittany Ashby & Bryan Easterday
Such a great conversation with these two!   We cover Brittany's latest book release, vegan pains & gains, raising livestock and becoming more self sufficient on the homestead farm.   These two have a wealth of knowledge & experience which has given them some great insights about this reality..  


I've been familiar with Bryan's work (as mentioned in the video), but not so much his partner, whom I've been pleasantly surprised with learning about her life path and trajectory with many empowering and enlightening ideas and plans..  They're in it for the win-win, in being conscious co-creators and stewards of this beautiful earth.  


Show them some love & support, plus get that free cookbook- there's one of my recipes in there too!



Cookbook link:  https://linktr.ee/anarchistcookbook2


Brittany:  https://linktr.ee/brittanyashby


Bryan:  https://linktr.ee/BryanEasterday


https://onegreatworknetwork.com/bryan-easterday


Their Homestead Project:  https://linktr.ee/homeandhavenfarms


We'll see them sometime in the future over on that good'ol Dissolving The Divide show with my co-host Leslie Powers..  


You can find all my platforms & projects over here:  

https://linktr.ee/derekbartolacelli



Thanx for watching & bon appétit!

