The Epigenetic Agenda

Dr. Aris Thorne's platform, Media Marvel, is a hub for public content, but what if it's hiding a sinister secret? When he uncovers hidden operational commands embedded within ordinary posts by a shadowy group known as The Architects, he teams up with Agent Lena Petrova and Director Anya Sharma. Together, they decode a vast social manipulation scheme. Can they turn the Architects' own weapon against them and expose the truth before it's too late?

Companion Book: The Cipher of Whispering Wonders

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