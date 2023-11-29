TV star suffers VAXX poison induced RUPTURED APPENDIX

"A message from Stephen:

Sorry to say that I have to cancel our shows this week. I’m sure you’re thinking, “Turkey overdose, Steve? Gravy boat capsize?” Actually, I’m recovering from surgery for a ruptured appendix. I’m grateful to my doctors for their care and to Evie and the kids for putting up with me. Going forward, all emails to my appendix will be handled by my pancreas."

27 November 2023

https://www.instagramDOTcom/p/C0KNrJLxXMi/

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC9216478/

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC8565092/

Mirrored - bootcamp





