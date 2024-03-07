CHP Talks: Stephanie Bakker—Citizen Victory in Westlock, Alberta!

March 7, 2024: My guest this week is Stephanie Bakker, mother of two children, who lives with her husband in Westlock, Alberta, the town where she was raised. She and her husband started the Neutrality Bylaw Team in an effort to challenge the town council’s DEI bias. After 8 months of petitioning and hard work, Stephanie and the Team were able to have the council—reluctantly—pass a bylaw requiring all flags and crosswalks to remain neutral, effectively removing the Pride crosswalk and flags. Her courageous citizen initiative in local matters is a great example for all of us across the country.
Learn more about the successful efforts of Stephanie and the Neutrality Bylaw Team at: http://westlockneutrality.com
