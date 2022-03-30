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Cut a 5,000 Pound Walnut Log into three 6" thick Tabletop Slabs With a Level Guided Chainsaw
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135 views • March 30, 2022
Using level guided chainsaws (20" bar & 36" bar) I cut three, 6" thick tabletop slabs freehand. The slabs are 9 feet long and averaged 36 inches wide. Note: It is the home-made level guide attachment to the chainsaws that makes this doable, not my "amazing" chainsaw ability.
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