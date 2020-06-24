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Art and Light Language Blueprint Activation, The Guardians By Lightstar
Lightstar Creations
Lightstar Creations
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4 views • June 24, 2020
I'm back with some assistance for you all! This dual Light Language and Art activation is super grounding as well as inspirational. I’ll be unveiling one of my newest art creations called, “Guardian Sacred Builder” in which you’ll get an art activation, PLUS a Light Language Transmission from The Guardians, to help you energize, rewrite, or activate your blueprints and be centered and focused. Galactic Love to All! 💜 Lightstar

🎵 Music Activation 444 By Lightstar
https://www.lightstarcreations.com/444-music-activation

🌎 Social Media Replatforming Assistance:
Matthew Raymer, Anomalist Design
http://contentsafe.co/
https://anomalistdesign.com/

Ryk Hall, BlueStar Journeys
Contact: [email protected] (put BlueStar Journeys in subject)

DONATIONS (THANK YOU!):
💲 (Patreon) https://www.patreon.com/lightstarcreations
💲 (BitChute) https://www.bitchute.com/channel/lightstarcreations
💲 (PayPal) monthly payment via PayPal, or single payment either PayPal or Credit Card: https://www.paypal.com/cgi-bin/webscr?cmd=_s-xclick&;hosted_button_id=J3TJRF7EG5U6L&source=url
💲 (SubscribeStar) https://www.subscribestar.com/lightstarcreations

VIDEO PLATFORMS:
📺 (BitChute Channel) https://www.bitchute.com/channel/lightstarcreations
📺 (Brighteon Channel) https://www.brighteon.com/channel/lightstarcreations
🔴 (YouTube) https://www.youtube.com/c/lightstarcreations

JOIN MY E-NEWSLETTER & GET THE FREE ACTIVATION PACK:
💌 https://www.lightstarcreations.com/the-activation-pack.html

LIGHTSTAR'S SESSIONS AND PRODUCTS:
🌐 (Website) https://www.lightstarcreations.com
🛒 (Shop) https://www.lightstarcreations.com/shop.html
🎨 (Art Gallery) https://www.lightstarcreations.com/lightstars-visionary-art-gallery.html
🎴 (Magical Dimensions Deck) https://www.lightstarcreations.com/oracle-deck.html
🎵 (Music Activation 444) https://www.lightstarcreations.com/444-music-activation
Keywords
intuitive readingslightstaroracle readingslanguage of lightlanguage of light activationlanguage of light transmissionlight languagelight language activationlight language transmissionstarseed activationlight language healingprovocative and curiousreligion and spiritualityculture and lifelanguage of light healinglightstar light languagemagical dimensions oracle deckoracle deckpsychic readingslightstar artiststar seed activationthe guardians
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