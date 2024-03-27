Create New Account
"He Never Quits" - Trump's Net Worth Increased by $3 Billion as Truth Social Goes Public.
"He Never Quits" - Trump's Net Worth Increased by $3 Billion as Truth Social Goes Public.  Patrick Bet-David, Adam Sosnick, Tom Ellsworth, and Vincent Oshana discuss Donald Trump's net worth skyrocketing following Truth Social going public on the stock market. 

president trumpvaluetainmentpatrick bet-davidpbd podcast

