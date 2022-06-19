The U.S. Defense Secretary’s Five Points with European and American Legislation to Protect Taiwan Indicate That This Meeting Is the Last Announcement from the United States to the CCP￼

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https://gnews.org/post/p7aide7c
The so-called Five Guidelines of the US, if you dare to take any actual threatening military actions against Taiwan, without any further notice we will, strategically to so-called directly eliminating you. If we see any threat on Taiwan as in life and death threats