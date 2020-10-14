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TUESDAY - OCTOBER 13 , 2020 - 6PM EASTERN
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EP-2148-6PM Declassified Docs Show FBI Leaked DisInfo To The Press Which It Pushed Into The Steele Dossier, Then Lied About It
CBS News Catherine Herridge has obtained a 94-page spread sheet (pdf here) showing dates of media reports, dates of Steele reports on the same material, and the FBI effort to verify or validate the circular process. In essence this is evidence of the process we initially shared almost three years ago; only now we know the names. EP-2148-6PM Declassified Docs Show FBI Leaked DisInfo To The Press Which It Pushed Into The Steele Dossier, Then Lied About It – The Pete Santilli Show https://bit.ly/2FpYiGU
SPECIAL GUEST: Alex Newman is an American journalist and consultant who writes about economics, finance, banking, business, and politics for diverse publications in the United States and abroad. He studied journalism, economics and political science at the University of Florida. In addition to his own consulting firm, Alex has worked in market research, marketing, strategy, research, information gathering and consulting for international companies, non-profit organizations and various political campaigns. He is also the co-author of a book exposing some of the problems with today's public education system. https://www.thenewamerican.com/usnews/congress/itemlist/user/68-alexnewman
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