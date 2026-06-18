"Trump WON the War!" - According to a Loser

In this two character sketch, you see a Trump kool-aid drinker celebrating us WINNING the Iran war with the signing of the peace deal. His friend earnestly tries to figure out how he thinks we’ve “won” the war given the actual terms of the peace deal. The MAGA or die guy has innocently stupid answers for every question and bold fact that’s thrown at him.

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Mirrored - AwakenWithJP

Thanks to Tom M for Link

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