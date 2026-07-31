War and Global Consequences, an interview with Michael Yon, Steve Murray and Michael Farris

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Global conflicts rarely stay confined to the battlefield. They can influence supply chains, technology, healthcare, energy, and everyday life in ways that aren't always obvious. As world events continue to evolve, understanding the broader economic and geopolitical impacts is more important than ever. Watch the latest interview for an in-depth discussion on how ongoing tensions could shape industries, markets, and the future, and decide for yourself what these developments may mean.
#GlobalEvents #WorldNews #Geopolitics #CurrentAffairs
🎥 Watch the full interview at www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport
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