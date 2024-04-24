Sage Steele exposes ESPN’s ban on forbidden COVID jab questions

APR 4, 2024.
DESCRIPTION BY VIGILANT FOX
STEELE: “I had to lie a lot about things that I didn’t agree with that we were doing on the air.”
CARLSON: “Like, tell me.”
STEELE: “Well, to not be able to ask specific questions about, you know, when we had athletes all of a sudden collapse. Lebron’s son, it’s a fair question to ask if he had had the vaccine.”
CARLSON: “He’s a young man.”
STEELE: “Yes, healthy as possible. That’s one example. But to not be able to go there and ask the questions.”
CARLSON: “They wouldn’t let you ask?”
STEELE: “Oh, no, And it wasn’t just me. It was other pieces that were done on ‘Outside the Lines’ about it. But to me, I don’t care if you’re LeBron’s son, or if you’re my neighbor ... if an 18-year-old kid is suddenly collapsing ... like, any potential reason for this sudden collapse, you’re going to ask as a journalist. I’m not saying it was the vax because I don’t know. I’m not a doctor. I get it. But we must ask this question. But those questions were absolutely not allowed, and they were never asked on the network.”
Full Interview: https://tuckercarlson.com/the-tucker-carlson-encounter-sage-steele/
Mirrored - frankploegman
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/
