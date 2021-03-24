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'Biden has no real plan' | Rep. Beth Van Duyne
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1080 views • March 24, 2021
Representative Beth Van Duyne questions the policies of the Biden Administration regarding the safety at the U.S.-Mexico border and more - via Newsmax TV's 'The Chris Salcedo Show.'
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